Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 18 Launch Swings, ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Most Viewed, ‘Wobbly’ Galaxy S26 Ultra, More

The iPhone 18 launch — although still quite far — is becoming a topsy-turvy tale. Till last week, there were “leaks” that the base iPhone 18 could launch as soon as spring of 2026. In the new year, the tale had a change of heart. The iPhone 18 may not launch until spring of 2027 after all, as per latest reports. Guess it’s up to tech insiders to reveal more on Apple’s plan.

In other news, Indian YouTube channel “Bandar Apna Dost” had most views worldwide, as per a Kapwing study. Reports surfaced about the possibility of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra “wobbling,” India launch date of Oppo Reno 15 series was confirmed, even as all eyes remain set on upcoming smartphone releases.