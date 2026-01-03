Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 18 Launch Swings, ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Most Viewed, ‘Wobbly’ Galaxy S26 Ultra, More

Business NewsTechnologyWeekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 18 Launch Swings, ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Most Viewed, ‘Wobbly’ Galaxy S26 Ultra, More
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.

03 Jan 2026, 11:17 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This week in tech: the iPhone 18 launch swings like a pendulum, “Bandar Apna Dost” is most viewed, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may “wobble,” and more. (Source: Bandar Apna Dost/YouTube)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The iPhone 18 launch — although still quite far — is becoming a topsy-turvy tale. Till last week, there were “leaks” that the base iPhone 18 could launch as soon as spring of 2026. In the new year, the tale had a change of heart. The iPhone 18 may not launch until spring of 2027 after all, as per latest reports. Guess it’s up to tech insiders to reveal more on Apple’s plan. 

In other news, Indian YouTube channel “Bandar Apna Dost” had most views worldwide, as per a Kapwing study. Reports surfaced about the possibility of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra “wobbling,” India launch date of Oppo Reno 15 series was confirmed, even as all eyes remain set on upcoming smartphone releases.

Apple’s Ambitious 2026 Lineup

2026 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most significant years in recent times. The tech major is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, implement a staggered release schedule for the iPhone 18 series, launch updated MacBook Pro models (including a more affordable variant), and refresh the Studio Display.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s ‘Wobbly’ Design

Leaked images and videos of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s dummy units reveal a design problem: a raised camera island that elevates three main lenses on a platform, with the fourth lens and flash placed alongside. This protruding camera bump, combined with rumours of a slimmer overall body, may cause noticeable wobbling when the phone is placed flat on a surface.

‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Tops Global YouTube Views

According to a study by video editing platform Kapwing, Indian YouTube channel “Bandar Apna Dost” — known for its repetitive AI-animated stories featuring a realistic monkey — has amassed the highest views worldwide. As of late 2025, the channel recorded 2.07 billion views and generates an estimated $4.25 million annually from ads.

Major Smartphone Launches In January

The new year starts with several high-profile smartphone releases, boasting large batteries, cutting-edge processors, premium displays, and advanced high-resolution camera sets. Key launches include the Realme 16 Pro series, Oppo Reno 15 lineup, OnePlus Turbo 6, and others.

Apple iPhone 18 Base Model Reportedly Delayed

Conflicting reports have emerged about the standard iPhone 18. Just days after reports that Apple might advance its release to spring 2026, newer information points to a delay until spring 2027. If accurate, this would leave the iPhone 17 as the most recent non-Pro model for over 18 months.

GTA 6 Unlikely To Cost $100

Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director at Rockstar Games, has downplayed rumours of a $100 price for Grand Theft Auto 6. Despite the game’s enormous development budget, he explained that pricing the standard edition significantly above the typical AAA range would not align with Rockstar’s strategy.

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Confirmed

Oppo has officially announced that its Reno 15 series will launch in India on Jan. 8. The lineup includes the Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and standard Reno 15, introducing a compact “Mini” model to the Reno family for the first time.

