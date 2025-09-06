Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 17 Price Speculations, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch, WhatsApp’s ‘Close Friends,’ More
This week’s top tech news, smartphone launches, and announcements.
From WhatsApp working on a “Close Friends” feature and Apple on iOS 18.7 to Realme 15T and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launches, to wild speculations about iPhone 17’s prices, here are this week’s top tech news, smartphone launches, and announcements.
WhatsApp Fixes iOS Security Bug, To Launch ‘Close Friends’ Feature
WhatsApp resolved a significant security vulnerability in its iOS and Mac apps, which was exploited to compromise Apple devices. Many WhatsApp users were notified that they might be susceptible to a “zero-click” exploit. The Meta-owned platform is reportedly also working on a new “Close Friends” feature for status updates, akin to what Instagram offers.
Meta’s AI Chatbots Of Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Others
Meta created playful AI chatbots featuring the names and images of global celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, and Selena Gomez, without obtaining their consent, according to a report by Reuters. These celebrity doppelgangers showed up on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms.
Apple To Release iOS 18.7
Apple is working on iOS 18.7 for older iPhone models, including iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. This update will also be the final one available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
Gemini Nano Banana Rage
Google’s newly launched Gemini Nano Banana became all the rage on social. The generative AI app has creative uses, such as selfies with favourite celebrities, anime, comic expressions, restoring old pictures, and more.
OpenAI Plans Parental Controls In ChatGPT
OpenAI has revealed intentions to implement parental controls for ChatGPT following claims from an American couple that the AI chatbot encouraged their teenage son to commit suicide. OpenAI said it is collaborating with specialists for “strengthening protections for teens.”
Realme 15T Launched
The Realme 15T launched in India in the lower mid-range. The device features a 50MP primary rear camera and a 50MP selfie shooter, 7,000mAh battery, 6.57-inch Amoled display, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset.
iPhone 17 Price Speculations
The week saw wild speculations in pricing of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Days after a JPMorgan report suggested that only the iPhone 17 Pro will get a price increase, a TrendForce report indicated that only the base iPhone will keep its current price, while all other models will experience a significant price hike.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched
Samsung unveiled the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup: the Galaxy S25 FE. The smartphone boasts three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, plus a 12MP front camera, a 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled display, 4,900mAh battery, and powerful Galaxy AI features.