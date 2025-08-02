Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 17 Price Hike, Vivo T4R Launch, ChatGPT ‘Study Mode’, Pixel 10 Price Leak, More

This week saw launches of Redmi Note 14 SE, Moto G86 Power, and Vivo T4R, along with the release of ChatGPT’s ‘Study Mode’ and Apple’s iOS 18.6 update. While Google Pixel 10’s US prices were leaked, analysts indicated at the possible price hike for iPhone 17 series.

Here’s a recap of smartphone launches, tech news, and announcements from this week.