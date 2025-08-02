Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 17 Price Hike, Vivo T4R Launch, ChatGPT ‘Study Mode’, Pixel 10 Price Leak, More
A recap of smartphone launches, tech news, and announcements from this week.
This week saw launches of Redmi Note 14 SE, Moto G86 Power, and Vivo T4R, along with the release of ChatGPT’s ‘Study Mode’ and Apple’s iOS 18.6 update. While Google Pixel 10’s US prices were leaked, analysts indicated at the possible price hike for iPhone 17 series.
Redmi Note 14 SE Launched
The Redmi Note 14 SE features a triple rear camera set led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 5,110mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection.
ChatGPT ‘Study Mode’ Introduced
OpenAI introduced a new feature called “study mode” in ChatGPT, which aims to deliver a more engaging educational experience for users. Rather than just giving answers, study mode promotes active involvement and better comprehension through tailored questions and individualised feedback.
Moto G86 Power Launched
The Moto G86 Power comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera, 8MP ultrawide/macro lens, 32MP selfie shooter, big 6,720mAh battery, and 6.7-inch 1.5K Amoled display.
Apple’s iOS 18.6 Update
Apple released iOS 18.6 and advised users to update their iPhones. As per Apple, the release fixes more than 20 security flaws, some of which are critical. Fixes include Photos app, VoiceOver, WebKit, and more.
Google Pixel 10 US Price Leaked
The US pricing for the Pixel 10 series leaked this week. It is anticipated that Google will keep prices for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold the same as Pixel 9 series, easing concerns about potential price hikes due to tariffs.
Vivo T4R Launched
Vivo T4R was released as “India’s slimmest quad curved display phone” at 7.39 mm. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera plus 32MP selfie camera, 6.77-inch quad-curved Amoled display, 5,700mAh battery, and IP68 and IP69 ratings.
iPhone 17 Price Hike
Jefferies analyst Edison Lee expects a $50 price hike each for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max due to increasing component expenses and tariffs. The forecast was issued alongside a Hold rating for Apple’s stock, highlighting robust iPhone sales during the second quarter.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Superintelligence AI Vision
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published an open letter outlining his perspective on “personal superintelligence.” “Meta’s vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe in putting this power in people's hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives,” Zuckerberg said.
Record Sales Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung’s newest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, achieved a record number of pre-orders, the company said. In the US, its sales surpassed those of its predecessor, showing a 50% increase, which suggests interest in foldable phones will likely remain strong.