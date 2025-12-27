Weekly Tech Wrap: Expedition 33 Loses GOTY, Gaming Outage, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch, iPhone 18 Rumours

This week began with a step-back for artificial intelligence, wherein Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was stripped of its Game of the Year award at the Indie Game Awards due to generative AI use. While reports surfaced about the delay of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 launch, there were rumours abound regarding Apple preponing its iPhone 18 launch. Gamers were left blank on Christmas day due to an outage, even as Xiaomi 17 Ultra was released in China.