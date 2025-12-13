Weekly Tech Wrap: Expedition 33’s Game Awards Dominance, ChatGPT 5.2, Under-Display Face ID In iPhone 18

This week saw limited device releases: Poco’s budget smartphone C85 was launched, and Nothing debuted the Phone 3a Community Edition in India. There were other big ones on the tech front, however, with Samsung rolling out One UI 8.5 Beta for Galaxy S25 series, OpenAI releasing its latest ChatGPT 5.2 update, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 crushing it at the Game Awards 2025, and Apple tipped to include under-display Face ID in the iPhone 18.

Here’s the tech wrap for the week.