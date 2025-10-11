Weekly Tech Wrap: BytePe, Realme 15 Pro GoT Edition, Vivo V60e Launched, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Available
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
This week witnessed the launches of the uniquely designed Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition and the 200MP camera-equipped Vivo V60e smartphones, even as Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold became available for purchase. BytePe tech subscription service began and Instagram rolled out its Map feature in India, while Apple released iOS 26.1 Beta 2.
Here's your weekly tech wrap:
Zoho Releases Vani
SaaS unicorn Zoho launched Vani, a platform that provides AI-driven visual tools designed for collaborative work. Vani enables teams to integrate data from various sources, such as desktops, cloud storage, and Excel files, promoting enhanced collaboration across different platforms.
BytePe Launched
BytePe, the first tech subscription service in India, was launched by Jayant Jha, an entrepreneur and former leader at Flipkart. BytePe introduces a subscription model for buying devices, such as iPhone 17, through monthly plans, allowing for monthly payments and annual upgrades to newer devices.
Instagram’s Map Feature Now In India
Instagram started rolling out its Map feature to users in India. The tool enables individuals to share their latest active location with friends and explore posts tied to specific locations. Users have the ability to choose who can view their location, providing them with control over what information is shared.
Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2
Apple released the iOS 26.1 Beta 2 update for developers and beta testers. The new release features various modifications, including a toggle for enhanced background security in Settings, the option to build custom workouts in the Fitness app, and adjustments to the alignment of text and icons in the Settings menu.
Vivo V60e Launched
The Vivo V60e was released this week, featuring a 200MP primary rear camera, 50MP selfie shooter, 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support, 6.77-inch Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, and AI capabilities like AI Image Expander, AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset.
ALSO READ
Vivo V60e Launched With 200MP Camera, 6,500mAh Battery — Check Price In India, Full Specs And Features
ChatGPT Integrates ‘Mini Apps’
ChatGPT now allows users to chat with a range of “mini apps,” such as Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow. Users can query these apps directly within ChatGPT by calling their name, or ChatGPT suggests one at the appropriate time, and it responds to user prompts.
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launched
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition was launched with design, packaging, and user interface inspired by the famous HBO series. It comes in a Dragon Egg Wooden Box and with an Iron Throne phone stand, collector cards, stickers, and a “King's Hand pin.” The Phone has GoT branding with House Targaryen sigil, and features Ice and Fire-inspired UI themes.
ALSO READ
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition Launched With Unique Design — Check Price In India, Specs, Features
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Now Available
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now available for purchase. It features Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and is the first foldable to be rated IP68. The 10 Pro Fold has 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays, a camera set comprising 48MP primary lens, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto, and a 5,015mAh battery.