Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple Launches M5 iPad Pro, Microsoft Stops Windows 10 Support, More
This week had a few smartphone launches, like the Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9. More importantly, Apple unveiled the M5 chipset-powered iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and MacBook Pro. Microsoft ended its Windows 10 support, OpenAI is reportedly experimenting with social media features, while OnePlus unveiled Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.
OpenAI Explores Social Features For ChatGPT
OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s functionality beyond conversational AI, potentially transforming it into a social media platform. Reports indicate the company is testing group chat and direct messaging features within the ChatGPT app.
Microsoft Terminates Windows 10 Support
Microsoft officially ended free support for Windows 10. This cessation means no further free updates, technical support, or security patches. While Windows 10 will continue to function for users, the lack of updates and security fixes may increase vulnerability to malware and other cybersecurity threats.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launched
Vivo launched the X300 and X300 Pro, both housing a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Vivo X300 comes with a 200MP primary camera, a 6.31-inch OLED display, and a 6,040mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 Pro has a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a bigger 6.78-inch display, and a 6,510mAh battery.
Samsung’s Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Set For Oct. 21
Samsung confirmed Oct. 21 as the launch date for its Project Moohan extended reality headset during an online event. Project Moohan will run on the Android XR platform, a platform Samsung has co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, and employ multimodal AI technology to deliver immersive experiences.
Apple Unveils M5 iPad Pro, Vision Pro, MacBook Pro
Apple launched three devices this week, a new iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and MacBook Pro, all powered by the latest M5 chip. The M5 chip boosts performance and efficiency of the devices. The Vision Pro also comes with a Dual Knit Band, while the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro have enhanced specs and connectivity features.
OnePlus Introduces OxygenOS 16
OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, emphasising AI-driven features and enhanced performance. “Built on advanced AI capabilities, OxygenOS 16 is designed to make your smartphone faster, smoother, and more intuitive than ever,” OnePlus announced.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Explodes On Camera
Zack Nelson, host of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, put the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold to his rigourous durability test. The device broke apart and smoked up during the bend test — apparently becoming the first to explode on camera in a decade.
Microsoft Boosts Windows 11 With AI
Microsoft is upgrading Windows 11 to make every PC an AI PC, centering its Copilot AI assistant with new voice, vision, and action features. Copilot now supports voice activation with the “Hey Copilot” wake word. Copilot Vision allows users to share their desktop or apps for real-time content analysis, insights, and demonstrations.
Oppo Launches Find X9 Pro, Find X9
Oppo debuted the Find X9 Pro and Find X9, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors and featuring Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78-inch display, while the Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch screen. The Find X9’s camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and 32MP front camera. The Find X9 Pro mirrors the primary and ultrawide cameras but includes a 200MP periscope telephoto and a 50MP front camera.