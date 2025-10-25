Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple iPhone 20 Tipped For 2027, Samsung Galaxy XR, Realme GT 8 Pro Launched, More

This week’s highlight was the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset, which runs on the Android XR platform and is driven by multimodal AI. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that integrates ChatGPT, even as Microsoft introduced major upgrades to its Copilot assistant. The Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 were launched in China, with the former featuring a unique swappable camera housing.

Here's your weekly tech wrap: