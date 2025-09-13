Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple iPhone 17 Launch, WhatsApp’s AI Backgrounds, Seedream 4.0 Rivals Nano Banana
This week’s top tech news, smartphone launches, and announcements.
From Apple iPhone 17 series and Samsung Galaxy F17 launches to WhatsApp’s AI-generated backgrounds for video chats and Microsoft’s AI investment, here are this week’s top tech news, smartphone launches, and announcements.
WhatsApp’s AI-Generated Backgrounds For Video Chats
WhatsApp introduced a feature enabling users to customise their video calls with visually appealing backgrounds using AI. Powered by Meta AI, it generates unique backgrounds for video calls based on user-provided prompts and messages. Users can describe a scene or style in just a few words, and Meta AI will convert it into a background.
Oppo Unveils F31 Series Specs
Oppo announced the release date — Sept. 15 — for its F31 series in India and listed key specs as well. Comprising the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+, the series will come with a 7,000mAh battery and support 80W SuperVOOC charging, 5,219 mm vapour chamber cooling system, IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, and 360-degree armour body.
Apple iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Launched
During its “Awe Dropping” 2025 event, Apple unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, along with other devices. The iPhone 17 lineup features the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a long-awaited smartphone from Apple — the sleek and lightweight iPhone Air. Apple also released its Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3.
ALSO READ
Apple Event 2025 Highlights: iPhone 17 Starts At $799; iPhone Air, 17 Pro, Pro Max Now Available Sept. 19
Microsoft Eyes AI Chip Investment Beyond OpenAI
Microsoft is set to invest heavily in creating its own artificial intelligence chips as the company aims to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce its dependence on OpenAI, according to Mustafa Suleyman, the company’s AI chief. Suleyman said that while Microsoft will persist in supporting OpenAI, it will also invest in open-source models and partner with other developers.
FTC Probes Google, OpenAI, Meta AI Chatbots’ Impact On Children
Seven AI firms have been asked by the US Federal Trade Commission to share details regarding the potential effects of their chatbots on minors and adolescents. These companies include Alphabet, the parent company of Google, OpenAI, Meta, Instagram, Snap, xAI, and Character Technologies.
Samsung Galaxy F17 Launched
Samsung this week introduced the Galaxy F17 in India. The smartphone has a slim 7.5 mm profile and is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset. Among its standout features include a 50MP primary rear camera, 13MP selfie shooter, 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super Amoled display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP54 rating.
ByteDance’s Seedream 4.0 Rivals Google’s Nano Banana
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, introduced its latest AI image model, Seedream 4.0, which is poised to compete with Google’s Nano Banana. ByteDance announced that Seedream 4.0 is capable of generating high-quality images or performing exact edits with just a single prompt.