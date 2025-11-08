Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple iOS 26.1 Released, GTA 6 Delayed, Moto G67 Power Launched, More

This week was a little low on device launches, and saw the release of Moto G67 Power in India. At the same time, the India launch date for Oppo Find X9 series was confirmed for Nov. 18, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 series was tipped to surface on Feb. 25, 2026. Apple released iOS 26.1, WhatsApp rolled out a standalone Apple Watch app, Google Maps got deeper AI integration via Gemini, and, sadly, GTA 6 release got pushed back again.