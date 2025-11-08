Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple iOS 26.1 Released, GTA 6 Delayed, Moto G67 Power Launched, More
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
This week was a little low on device launches, and saw the release of Moto G67 Power in India. At the same time, the India launch date for Oppo Find X9 series was confirmed for Nov. 18, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 series was tipped to surface on Feb. 25, 2026. Apple released iOS 26.1, WhatsApp rolled out a standalone Apple Watch app, Google Maps got deeper AI integration via Gemini, and, sadly, GTA 6 release got pushed back again.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
For years, Samsung has unveiled its flagship Galaxy S lineup in January or February. Latest reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2026, in San Francisco, following earlier reports of a potential delay to March 2026. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
ChatGPT Go Now Free in India
OpenAI launched a one-year free subscription to ChatGPT Go for users in India who register during a limited-time promotion starting Nov. 4. The new plan offers enhanced access to ChatGPT’s core features. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India automatically receive a free 12-month upgrade beginning Nov. 4.
Apple Releases iOS 26.1
Apple released the iOS 26.1 update, introducing a range of new iPhone features. Highlights include Liquid Glass customisation, improved alarm settings, prevention of accidental camera activation, broader Live Translation support, expanded Apple Intelligence language compatibility, and seamless song switching in Apple Music.
Moto G67 Power Launched In India
Motorola introduced the Moto G67 Power in India, expanding its G-series. It is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a “two-in-one Flicker” lens, plus a 32MP selfie camera, 7,000mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
WhatsApp Rolls Out Standalone Apple Watch App
WhatsApp has released a dedicated Apple Watch application, allowing users to manage conversations directly from the smartwatch without needing their iPhone. The app supports call alerts, voice message recording and sending, full message previews, and reactions — aligning it closely with Apple’s native Messages experience on watchOS.
Google Maps Adds Gemini Integration
Google is enhancing Maps with deeper AI integration via Gemini, enabling more intuitive voice-guided navigation. Drivers can now ask Gemini to locate stops along their route, find EV charging stations, or — on Android — share estimated arrival times. Users can also query unrelated topics like news or sports scores hands-free.
GTA 6 Delayed Again
Take-Two Interactive, parent of Rockstar Games, has once again postponed Grand Theft Auto VI, now targeting a November 2026 release. “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Rockstar Games wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This marks the second official delay, after the game was first moved from fall 2025 to May 2026.
Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Set For Nov. 18
The Find X9 series will launch in India on Nov. 18, Oppo confirmed. The lineup will consist of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. Both are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO screen, while the standard Find X9 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. Each model includes a triple rear camera system.