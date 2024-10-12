Weekly AI Wrap: OpenAI’s Search For More Compute, Geoffrey Hinton Wins Physics Nobel Prize

OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft may not be as buddy-buddy anymore. After the AI company raised $6.5 billion last week and began its shift into a for-profit company, it now plans to leverage data centers and AI chips on its own, rather than solely depending on Microsoft, according to a report from The Information.

It’s a pivot that would mark a definite shift in the relationship between the two companies, especially since Microsoft has more or less bankrolled most of OpenAI’s product launches. But the shift makes sense.

After the fundraise, the company is negotiating several of its financial details with the tech giant. What’s more, once the shift to becoming a for-profit finally happens, Microsoft will end up with a sizeable chunk of OpenAI shares, at least 25%, the report from The Information suggests.

But that isn’t likely to be as concerning to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as much as staying ahead of the competition will be. Elon Musk’s xAI has been making significant strides, even going as far as announcing what is allegedly the world’s largest cluster of Nvidia AI chips.

In the meantime however, as the tech company seeks to renegotiate both its relationship and financials with Microsoft, it has turned to other cloud service providers for a lifeline. Most notable amongst them being Oracle. OpenAI is planning to lease the cloud computing company’s entire data center in Texas.