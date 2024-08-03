Beyond Tomorrow: OpenAI’s Voice Mode Is Out, Perplexity’s Publishers’ Program — Weekly AI Roundup

Hello there!

We’re back with another edition of Beyond Tomorrow. What a week it’s been, huh? I’d quote 30 Rock here, but while its not a Wednesday, the sentiment still applies. A bunch of big news came out in the world of artificial intelligence over the course of the last seven days.

Apple’s AI features are going to take a little longer than expected, according to our favourite Apple reporter Mark Gurman. The company is really hoping that Apple Intelligence is going to boost the iPhone 16’s sales number, reads a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is rolling out its Advanced Voice Mode. Its currently in alpha and still only available to a limited number of users, but the company plans to roll out the feature to all ChatGPT Plus users eventually after more testing. For all those of you trying to make Her a reality, please go touch grass.

Are publishers finally going to get paid for their content? Controversial AI startup Perplexity sure is trying, despite its missteps in the past. Seems like an effort made in good faith, but what does that even mean anymore?

Here is some AI news from the week gone by that's worth noting...