Watermarking Can Help Track AI-Generated Content, Build Trust

As artificial intelligence technologies become more advanced, concerns are growing about the source and authenticity of digital content. There is a need to distinguish AI-generated content from human-generated material, which can enable consumers to differentiate between the two sets of content for informed decision-making, according to a new report by EY and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

It has become increasingly challenging to differentiate between human-created and machine-generated content, leading to potential issues such as misinformation, copyright infringement and a loss of credibility in digital content. As per the report—Identifying AI Generated Content in the Digital Age: The Role of Watermarking—AI content detection tools such as watermarking are essential for establishing authenticity and maintaining the integrity of AI-created content.