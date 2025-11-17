WATCH: Peyush Bansal Unveils Lenskart's New AI Smart Glasses 'B' In Live Demo

Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal shared a video giving a glimpse into its upcoming AI smart glasses, named "B by Lenskart". Bansal unveiled the upcoming smart glasses in a demo video on Nov. 16.

During the demo, Bansal started a dialogue with the AI built into the smart glasses. On receiving a request, the system responded by clearly describing the setting in everyday language.

"I see a bookshelf with books and trophies on it. There are also some framed pictures and other decorative items," the AI said.

The AI provides detailed insights, recognising specific books like 'Hooked' by Nir Eyal, summarising their themes, and even suggesting what Bansal might enjoy next. For example, after analysing a range of business and self-help titles, it recommends 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear due to its focus on habit formation relevant to Bansal’s interests.

Sharing the video on X, Bansal wrote, "Tried something small today. I asked my Lenskart B glasses to explain the book I was holding… and they did. Then they quietly recommended another one I might enjoy. No phone, no screen — just B."

"It's early, and we’re learning every day. But moments like this make me feel that India might finally shift from adopting technology to actually building it," he added.