WATCH: Peyush Bansal Unveils Lenskart's New AI Smart Glasses 'B' In Live Demo
Lenskart has confirmed plans to release its "B by Lenskart" smart glasses by the end of December.
Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal shared a video giving a glimpse into its upcoming AI smart glasses, named "B by Lenskart". Bansal unveiled the upcoming smart glasses in a demo video on Nov. 16.
During the demo, Bansal started a dialogue with the AI built into the smart glasses. On receiving a request, the system responded by clearly describing the setting in everyday language.
"I see a bookshelf with books and trophies on it. There are also some framed pictures and other decorative items," the AI said.
The AI provides detailed insights, recognising specific books like 'Hooked' by Nir Eyal, summarising their themes, and even suggesting what Bansal might enjoy next. For example, after analysing a range of business and self-help titles, it recommends 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear due to its focus on habit formation relevant to Bansal’s interests.
Sharing the video on X, Bansal wrote, "Tried something small today. I asked my Lenskart B glasses to explain the book I was holding… and they did. Then they quietly recommended another one I might enjoy. No phone, no screen — just B."
"It's early, and we’re learning every day. But moments like this make me feel that India might finally shift from adopting technology to actually building it," he added.
Lenskart has revealed plans to open its AI-powered smart glasses platform to developers across India. This initiative will allow the creation of applications that offer seamless integration within areas such as food delivery, entertainment and fitness.
The company emphasises that these innovative wearables have been designed and engineered in India with a global market in mind, indicating potential availability both domestically and internationally.
Lenskart has confirmed plans to release its "B by Lenskart" smart glasses by the end of December. These devices will weigh around 40 gm, making them approximately 20% lighter than similar smart glasses available in the market. The AI-powered glasses have been built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset.
The "B by Lenskart" smart glasses will feature a Sony camera to capture photos and videos. They will also include a built-in AI assistant powered by Gemini 2.5 Live, allowing users to engage in natural, human-like conversations. Additional functionalities include hands-free UPI payments and live translation capabilities.