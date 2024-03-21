WATCH: Elon Musk’s Neuralink Demonstrates Paralysed Man Playing Chess Using Thoughts

Elon Musk-owned Neuralink Corporation livestreamed the first-ever use of Neuralink demonstration on Noland Arbaugh, who is paralysed below his shoulders. The quadriplegic man was seen enjoying online chess and other video games with the Neuralink brain implant.

Elon Musk along with his Neuralink team has founded the brain technology interface. Using the implant, patients with traumatic injuries can operate gadgets and computers with the power of their thoughts.

Musk had mentioned earlier that his team would work with patients who had severe injuries and physical limitations for this implant.