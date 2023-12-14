WATCH: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's New Humanoid Robot That Can Dance, Do Squats And Much More
The company is gearing up to integrate the robot into its manufacturing operations in the near future.
Elon Musk-led Tesla, Inc. has unveiled 'Optimus Gen 2', a revamped version of its humanoid robot. The upgraded humanoid robot boasts a sleek design, weighing 10 kg (22 lb) less than its predecessor and is 30% faster with improved balance and full-body control.
A video shared by Musk on social media platform X shows Optimus Gen-2 in action at a Tesla factory, engaging in tasks such as performing squats and even boiling eggs. The new hands of the robot come equipped with tactile sensing on all fingers, enabling precise movements and actions.
The humanoid applications extend beyond mundane activities, as Tesla envisions Optimus Gen-2 taking on tasks that are unsafe or repetitive, aiming to replace human involvement in such scenarios.
The video concludes with a surprising display of two Optimus Gen-2 robots dancing, highlighting the agility and versatility of the humanoid.
Tesla claims significant technical improvements, including enhanced torque sensing, articulated toe sections and improved human foot geometry.
Elon Musk, during a Tesla shareholder meeting in 2022, emphasized the transformative impact of the humanoid robot, suggesting it could redefine the economy by addressing labour shortages.
The company is actively recruiting engineers specializing in deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls and software to further develop Optimus.
A few months ago, Musk shared another video of Optimus performing autonomous tasks such as yoga and object sorting.
Optimus can now sort objects autonomously ð¤— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) September 23, 2023
Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out.
Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine ð§)
â https://t.co/dBhQqg1qya pic.twitter.com/1Lrh0dru2r
The goal for the bipedal autonomous humanoid is to replace humans in the performance of unsafe or boring tasks, Tesla says on its website.