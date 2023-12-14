WATCH: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's New Humanoid Robot That Can Dance, Do Squats And Much More

The humanoid applications extend beyond mundane activities, as Tesla envisions Optimus Gen-2 taking on tasks that are unsafe or repetitive, aiming to replace human involvement in such scenarios.

The company is gearing up to integrate the robot into its manufacturing operations in the near future.

The video concludes with a surprising display of two Optimus Gen-2 robots dancing, highlighting the agility and versatility of the humanoid.

Tesla claims significant technical improvements, including enhanced torque sensing, articulated toe sections and improved human foot geometry.