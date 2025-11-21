Was Apple Sidelined From Google’s Quick Share To AirDrop Bridge?

However, in a rare twist, it appears that this interoperability wasn’t a joint Apple-Google project. Google built the entire Quick Share to AirDrop bridge unilaterally and unveiled it publicly without any co-announcement from Apple.

Google told Android Authority that “We accomplished this through our own implementation. Our implementation was thoroughly vetted by our own privacy and security teams, and we also engaged a third party security firm to pentest the solution.”

While Google may have given Apple a courtesy heads-up, the absence of Apple’s participation or acknowledgment may be a hint that the iPhone maker wasn’t interested in collaborating on the solution.

Historically, Apple has opposed third-party attempts to bridge iPhone-Android gaps and actively blocked efforts like Beeper’s 2023 iMessage-for-Android service after the latter reverse-engineered Apple’s protocols.

Nonetheless, Google and Apple have in the past collaborated on multiple cross-platform initiatives, such as RCS messaging, eSIM transfers, and unknown tracker alerts. Google mentioned the same in its blog: “It’s just one more way we’re bringing better compatibility that people are asking for between operating systems, following our work on RCS and unknown tracker alerts.”

As of now, there is no word from Apple, and whether or not it will oppose the Quick Share to AirDrop bridge remains to be seen.