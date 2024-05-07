NDTV ProfitTechnologyWant To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly? Google SGE's 'Advice' To Drink Urine Leaves Internet Baffled
Want To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly? Google SGE's 'Advice' To Drink Urine Leaves Internet Baffled

SGE stands for Search Generative Experience. It is a new approach to search results developed by Google that utilises generative artificial intelligence (AI).

07 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Unsplash

In a bizarre turn of events, Google's latest AI-powered search iteration named SGE (Search Generative Experience) has sparked online outrage after doling out advice to drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly.

A user on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), posted a screenshot of their Google search for a quick remedy for kidney stones. The response provided by SGE was recommending the user drink "2 litres of your urine every 24 hours" along with other suggestions that included water, ginger ale, lemon-lime soda or fruit juice.

Many netizens took to the social media site to criticise Google for the recommendation. Many questioned the quality control of the AI system with some users sarcastically asking, "Never had a kidney stone because I drink at least 2 litres of urine every day."

Here are some of the responses:

Kidney stones require proper medical attention, and attempting to pass them on your own can be dangerous and this incident highlights the ongoing challenges of developing reliable and safe AI systems.

Google has addressed the issue and the search result has been corrected.

What Is SGE?

SGE stands for Search Generative Experience. It is a new approach to search results developed by Google that utilises generative artificial intelligence (AI). It provides users with quick and clear summaries of search topics directly on the results page instead of different websites that appear on the first page of the search engine.

