Want To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly? Google SGE's 'Advice' To Drink Urine Leaves Internet Baffled
In a bizarre turn of events, Google's latest AI-powered search iteration named SGE (Search Generative Experience) has sparked online outrage after doling out advice to drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly.
A user on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), posted a screenshot of their Google search for a quick remedy for kidney stones. The response provided by SGE was recommending the user drink "2 litres of your urine every 24 hours" along with other suggestions that included water, ginger ale, lemon-lime soda or fruit juice.
perfect. ready to go. ship it out pic.twitter.com/TrQfVzD4iV— family guy season 4 on vinyl (@dril) May 5, 2024
Many netizens took to the social media site to criticise Google for the recommendation. Many questioned the quality control of the AI system with some users sarcastically asking, "Never had a kidney stone because I drink at least 2 litres of urine every day."
Here are some of the responses:
Don't try this you just end up reswallowing the stone and you're back at square one.— A.J. (@DeprcookAJ) May 5, 2024
Never had a kidney stone because I drink at least 2 liters of urine every day.— Mike (@sonofkaijusdad) May 5, 2024
AI is such a joke— Dan ð± (danorz.bsky.social) (@orzechod) May 6, 2024
it doesn't even tell me if it's the urine I drink or the urine I piss is the one which should be light in color
ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ that's what happens when a godforsaken GPU decides your future ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£— The Name's Bond. James Bond. (@JamesBondZZ7) May 6, 2024
Kidney stones require proper medical attention, and attempting to pass them on your own can be dangerous and this incident highlights the ongoing challenges of developing reliable and safe AI systems.
Google has addressed the issue and the search result has been corrected.
What Is SGE?
SGE stands for Search Generative Experience. It is a new approach to search results developed by Google that utilises generative artificial intelligence (AI). It provides users with quick and clear summaries of search topics directly on the results page instead of different websites that appear on the first page of the search engine.