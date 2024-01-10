Volkswagen Vehicles To Have ChatGPT Soon; Here's All You Need To Know

In a groundbreaking move, German auto maker Volkswagen has announced plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into its vehicles. The new feature is expected to be rolled out as early as mid-2024.

Volkswagen said it would be presenting the first vehicles in which the artificial intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT, is integrated into its IDA voice assistant at the trade show, CES 2024, in Las Vegas, US, between January 9-12.

While it will initially be launched in the European market, Volkswagen plans to introduce the feature in the United States too, with speculation about potential future expansions to other markets, including India.

The new chatbot will be offered in various models, including the Tiguan, Passat, Golf, and the car manufacturer’s ID line of electric vehicles.

With ChatGPT integrated into the back end of its IDA voice assistant, drivers can use the new feature for infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions.

Volkswagen claimed it expected to provide enhanced in-car user experience in future with "enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more."