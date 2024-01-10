Volkswagen Vehicles To Have ChatGPT Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
Volkswagen has said since user privacy is a priority, ChatGPT will have no access to vehicle data. Questions and answers will be immediately deleted, ensuring a high level of data protection.
In a groundbreaking move, German auto maker Volkswagen has announced plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into its vehicles. The new feature is expected to be rolled out as early as mid-2024.
Volkswagen said it would be presenting the first vehicles in which the artificial intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPT, is integrated into its IDA voice assistant at the trade show, CES 2024, in Las Vegas, US, between January 9-12.
While it will initially be launched in the European market, Volkswagen plans to introduce the feature in the United States too, with speculation about potential future expansions to other markets, including India.
The new chatbot will be offered in various models, including the Tiguan, Passat, Golf, and the car manufacturer’s ID line of electric vehicles.
With ChatGPT integrated into the back end of its IDA voice assistant, drivers can use the new feature for infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions.
Volkswagen claimed it expected to provide enhanced in-car user experience in future with "enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more."
Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration will offer a seamless experience for users without the need for additional accounts, apps, or activations. The voice assistant can simply be activated by saying 'Hello IDA' or pressing the button on the steering wheel, according to the VW media release.
Volkswagen has said since user privacy is a priority, ChatGPT will have no access to vehicle data. Questions and answers will be immediately deleted, ensuring a high level of data protection.
Current MEB and MQB evo models that use the IDA voice assistant will have access to automotive-grade ChatGPT integration via Cerence Chat Pro, Volkswagen stated.
Volkswagen has developed this ChatGPT-integrated voice service in partnership with US-based third-party software firm, Cerence.
Volkswagen and Cerence expressed their commitment to exploring further collaboration, aiming to design a new, large-language-model-based (LLM) user experience for Volkswagen's next-generation in-car assistant.
Kai Grünitz, member of the board of management Volkswagen brand for Technical Development, highlighted Volkswagen's commitment to democratising technology and offering innovative features. "Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards."
Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence, expressed pride in the long-standing partnership with Volkswagen and the opportunities presented by ChatGPT integration.