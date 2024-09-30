Vodafone Idea To Use Nokia’s Endpoint Detection And Response For Cyber Resilience

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has tapped Nokia NetGuard endpoint detection and response solution to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vodafone Idea with real-time, automated monitoring to enable detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It aims to minimise security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing and optimise operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints in the operational technology network.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes and help build a security operations centre. The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks, and eventually the operator’s 5G network, according to a media release.

“As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation," said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea.

Arvind Khurana, India market leader, cloud and network services at Nokia, said, "NetGuard EDR will deliver to Vodafone Idea the advanced threat detection and response capabilities they need to ensure proactive protection against ever-evolving and more sophisticated cyber threats. NetGuard EDR will also strengthen the operator’s OT infrastructure to safeguard its mission-critical telecom networks and maintain service continuity."