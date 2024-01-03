Vodafone Idea, Team Vitality Collaborate To Boost Esports Ecosystem In India

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Paris-based esports organisation Team Vitality have announced a long-term partnership to boost the esports ecosystem in India.

With this collaboration, the two companies aim to create opportunities and exposures to esports fans and gaming enthusiasts. The partnership encompasses aspects such as brand sponsorship, content partnerships, gaming events and unique experiences at scale.

The collaboration will enable Vi customers to participate in esports and gain access to Team Vitality tournaments and teams, Vi said. The partnership will create opportunities for budding esports talent to have access to professional players, master classes, and meet and greets with esports talent.

According to the State of India Gaming Report 2022, the Indian esports industry is expected to grow to $140 million by 2027. Over the last few years, esports as a category has gained recognition as a mainstream sport especially after debuting as an official medal sport at various international sports platforms.

Vi has presence in the mobile games segment, offering a range of mobile games to users via Vi Games on Vi App. Through the association with Team Vitality, Vi aims to deepen its focus on esports in the country.

“Gaming has always been our strategic focus area and we have continuously strived to strengthen our gaming portfolio with right partnerships and relevant offerings. Over the last few years, esports has revolutionised the mobile gaming arena especially with younger audiences, and hence, deepening our focus in this space was a natural progression for Vi Games,” said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi.

To capitalise on the growing esports industry and build a connect with consumers, Vi and Team Vitality plan to launch various gaming contests and events.

Randall Fernandez, managing director, Team Vitality India, said, “We are exhilarated to announce our partnership with Vi. We are at a juncture where technology will catapult gaming to the next level and eagerly look forward to our journey together.”