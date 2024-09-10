Vi Raises Security Standards For Telecom With PCI DSS 4.0 Certification

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced that it has attained the Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard version 4.0 certification for its retail stores and payment channels. According to the company, it is the first telecom operator in India to get this certification, which reflects its efforts to safeguard customer data to prevent fraudulent payment transactions.

PCI DSS 4.0 represents the most up-to-date security protocols designed to protect organisations handling credit and debit card transactions from data breaches and fraud. The certification is already mandated by Reserve Bank of India guidelines for banking and financial institutions in India. Vi receiving the security standard certification is expected to not only boost customer confidence but also help build trust and maintain customer loyalty.