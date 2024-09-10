Vi Raises Security Standards For Telecom With PCI DSS 4.0 Certification
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced that it has attained the Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard version 4.0 certification for its retail stores and payment channels. According to the company, it is the first telecom operator in India to get this certification, which reflects its efforts to safeguard customer data to prevent fraudulent payment transactions.
PCI DSS 4.0 represents the most up-to-date security protocols designed to protect organisations handling credit and debit card transactions from data breaches and fraud. The certification is already mandated by Reserve Bank of India guidelines for banking and financial institutions in India. Vi receiving the security standard certification is expected to not only boost customer confidence but also help build trust and maintain customer loyalty.
"Achieving PCI DSS 4.0 demonstrates our commitment to having the best security measures in place," Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vi, said. "We are immensely happy to be the first telecom operator in India to be granted this certification, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to setting industry benchmarks and investing in cutting-edge security technologies."
Vi worked with Vista InfoSec, a security consulting firm, to achieve this certification.
"Working with Vi on their PCI DSS 4.0 certification was a remarkable experience," Narendra Sahoo, founder and director of Vista InfoSec, said. "Their commitment to achieving this industry-first milestone, supported by strong management and a dedicated team, highlights their focus on securing customer payments."