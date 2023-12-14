Vodafone Idea, Anritsu Partner To Enhance End-To-End Calling Experience On VoLTE

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has partnered with communication products and solutions provider Anritsu to improve end-to-end voice over LTE experience in India.

Maintaining a high-quality voice service is vital for customer experience as they transition to 5G. To achieve this, Vodafone Idea has implemented Anritsu’s VoLTE monitoring solution to enable faster call connectivity and clear sound quality for its users. The solution will help detect and demarcate VoLTE service issues faster and provide service-specific insights. The system will also prioritise resolution of issues based on subscriber impact and severity, the company said.

VoLTE is a complex architecture with multiple nodes and interfaces, which makes detecting and isolating customer issues challenging with traditional systems. Anritsu’s solution will offer insights across VoLTE dimensions like subscriber, device, network nodes, codecs and cell-id, helping speed up identification and resolution of customer issues, the company said.

Using Anritsu’s anomaly detection on VoLTE, Vodafone Idea said that it has reduced the average time to resolve issues by 30%. These issues are detected in real-time—which is important for subscriber experience—and the root causes are isolated and insights passed to the relevant team.

“Real-time anomaly detection across our VoLTE services allows us to proactively detect, isolate and diagnose customer-impacting issues. The solution is widely adopted by our operations team and significantly improved VoLTE experience of our customers,” said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea.

Anritsu’s suite of cloud-first applications, including eoMind anomaly detection, are deployed in Vodafone Idea’s Open Universal Hybrid Cloud, contributing to savings in capital expenditure, operating expenditure, resources and automation investments, the company said.

The machine learning-based solution “leverages closed-loop automation and provides end-to-end VoLTE visualisation, aligning to VIL’s business objectives,” said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance.