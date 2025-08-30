Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery To Release In China: Check Date, Key Specifications And Other Details

Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Y500. The device will debut in China on Sept. 1, as confirmed by the company on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo.

The Vivo Y500 is the latest addition to the brand’s Y-series lineup, following the Y400 and Y300 models. The Y300 was launched in 2024, while the Y400 arrived earlier this year.

Ahead of its release, Vivo has shared key specifications and images of the Y500. The phone will feature a massive 8,200 mAh battery, making it one of the biggest in its segment. This feature is expected to particularly attract gamers and photography enthusiasts. The handset is also said to have undergone military standard environmental testing.

For durability, the Y500 will feature an IP69+ rating, offering high resistance to dust and water. The design also includes a circular rear camera module. The company has not shared any details about the camera specifications of the model.

The Vivo Y500 aims to offer a rugged build with long-lasting battery life. The company will share more details, including pricing and full specifications, at the launch event next month. Vivo is expected to announce availability in other regions after the China launch.