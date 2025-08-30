Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery To Release In China: Check Date, Key Specifications And Other Details
The Vivo Y500 is the latest addition to the brand’s Y-series lineup, following the Y400 and Y300 models.
Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Y500. The device will debut in China on Sept. 1, as confirmed by the company on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo.
The Vivo Y500 is the latest addition to the brand’s Y-series lineup, following the Y400 and Y300 models. The Y300 was launched in 2024, while the Y400 arrived earlier this year.
Ahead of its release, Vivo has shared key specifications and images of the Y500. The phone will feature a massive 8,200 mAh battery, making it one of the biggest in its segment. This feature is expected to particularly attract gamers and photography enthusiasts. The handset is also said to have undergone military standard environmental testing.
For durability, the Y500 will feature an IP69+ rating, offering high resistance to dust and water. The design also includes a circular rear camera module. The company has not shared any details about the camera specifications of the model.
The Vivo Y500 aims to offer a rugged build with long-lasting battery life. The company will share more details, including pricing and full specifications, at the launch event next month. Vivo is expected to announce availability in other regions after the China launch.
The phone’s 8,200mAh battery is said to deliver 16.7 hours of video playback at -20°C and 17 hours of navigation at 40°C. After 18 hours of use, it reportedly retains 37% battery.
The Y500 has also passed tough durability tests. Vivo claims it withstood 62,000 micro-drop tests and granite drop tests from 1.7m on all sides and corners. The handset will be available in three colours: blue, pink, and black.
For context, the Vivo Y300 featured a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, while the Vivo Y400 5G was launched with a 6,000mAh battery. It supported 90W wired fast charging.
Top Features Of Vivo Y500 Model:
Battery: 8,200mAh
Playback time: 16.7 hours of video at -20°C
Navigation time: 17 hours at 40°C
Battery left after 18 hours: 37%
Durability: 62,000 micro-drop tests; Granite drop tested from 1.7m (six sides, four corners)
Water/Dust Resistance: IP69+
Colours: Blue, Pink, Black
Rear Camera Design: Circular module
According to some reports, the model is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 20,000.