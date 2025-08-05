Vivo Y400 Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Colours, Availability — All You Need To Know

Chipset/RAM/Storage: The Vivo Y400 is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB using UFS 3.1.

OS: The device operates on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Display: The Vivo Y400 includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits, plus in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera: The Y400 features a 50MP Sony primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front is equipped with a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.

Battery: The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery paired with 90W FlashCharge.

Thickness And Weight: The Vivo Y400 has a profile of 7.90mm and weighs 197 gm.

Safety And Protection: The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust protection and comes with Wet-Hand Touch technology and military-grade certification.

AI Features: The Y400 comes with AI Imaging Studio and features like AI Erase 2.0, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and more.

Colours: The Vivo Y400 is available in two colours: Glam White and Olive Green.