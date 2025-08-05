Vivo Y400 Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Colours, Availability — All You Need To Know
The device boasts an eye-catching slim design, Sony-led camera set, Snapdragon chipset, big battery, and a durable make.
Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone: the Vivo Y400. The device boasts an eye-catching slim design, Sony-led camera set, Snapdragon chipset, big battery, and a durable make.
Here’s a closer look at Vivo Y400’s price in India, specs, features, and more.
Vivo Y400 Price In India And Availability
Vivo Y400 price in India is Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is available for Rs. 23,999. It will be available for purchase in India beginning Aug. 7 through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and certain offline retail outlets.
Vivo Y400 Specs And Features
Chipset/RAM/Storage: The Vivo Y400 is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB using UFS 3.1.
OS: The device operates on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.
Display: The Vivo Y400 includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits, plus in-display fingerprint sensor.
Camera: The Y400 features a 50MP Sony primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front is equipped with a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.
Battery: The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery paired with 90W FlashCharge.
Thickness And Weight: The Vivo Y400 has a profile of 7.90mm and weighs 197 gm.
Safety And Protection: The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust protection and comes with Wet-Hand Touch technology and military-grade certification.
AI Features: The Y400 comes with AI Imaging Studio and features like AI Erase 2.0, AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, and more.
Colours: The Vivo Y400 is available in two colours: Glam White and Olive Green.