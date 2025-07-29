Vivo Y400 Launching Aug. 4 — Check Price In India, Specs, Features
The Vivo Y400 has a vertical pill-shaped camera bar on the rear with dual cameras.
Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of its latest mid-range offering: the Vivo Y400. According to a teaser posted on the company’s website along with a media release, the Vivo Y400 will launch in India on Aug. 4.
The company also revealed the available colour options for the Y400. Promotional visuals further indicate that the device will be equipped with a dual rear camera system.
Vivo Y400’s Specs And Features
According to the official release, the Y400 will be available in Glam White and Olive Green colours. The teaser image shows a vertical pill-shaped camera bar on the rear with dual cameras. An Aura Light appears to be located at the bottom of the camera module. A pill-shaped flash unit is positioned next to the rear camera module. The right edge of the device accommodates the volume rocker and power button.
The Vivo Y400 will reportedly include a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. The smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will likely have 8GB RAM and run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It is also anticipated to get an Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.
The Vivo Y400 is expected to be rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance.
The global version of the Vivo Y400, scheduled for launch the same day, is set to come with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary rear lens, 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is reported to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.
The device will also have AI capabilities such as Google’s Circle to Search, AI Notes Summary, AI Transcript Assist, AI Documents, and AI Captions.
Vivo Y400 Price In India
The price of Vivo Y400 in India may be under Rs 20,000, making it a competitor in the mid-range smartphone market, although prices will go official on the launch day.