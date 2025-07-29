Vivo Y400 Launching Aug. 4 — Check Price In India, Specs, Features

According to the official release, the Y400 will be available in Glam White and Olive Green colours. The teaser image shows a vertical pill-shaped camera bar on the rear with dual cameras. An Aura Light appears to be located at the bottom of the camera module. A pill-shaped flash unit is positioned next to the rear camera module. The right edge of the device accommodates the volume rocker and power button.

The Vivo Y400 will reportedly include a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. The smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will likely have 8GB RAM and run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It is also anticipated to get an Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

The Vivo Y400 is expected to be rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance.

The global version of the Vivo Y400, scheduled for launch the same day, is set to come with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary rear lens, 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is reported to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

The device will also have AI capabilities such as Google’s Circle to Search, AI Notes Summary, AI Transcript Assist, AI Documents, and AI Captions.