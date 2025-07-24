Vivo Y400 Coming Soon — Bigger Battery, Improved Protection Likely At Price Below Rs 20,000
The smartphone could pack a battery larger than the Vivo Y400 Pro’s.
The Vivo Y400 is set to be unveiled in August. Ahead of that, details about the battery specifications have surfaced, bringing in some good news.
The Vivo Y400 will reportedly come with a 6,000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging. What this means is it could feature a battery larger than the Vivo Y400 Pro’s, which is equipped with a 5,500mAh cell with 90W wired fast charging.
Vivo Y400 Could Get Improved Dust, Water Resistance Rating
According to reports, the Vivo Y400 is expected to debut with an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. This could be a feature where the Vivo Y400 will surpass its Pro version, since the Vivo Y400 Pro is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance.
However, given that Vivo has not officially confirmed the device’s launch, it’s wise to approach this information with scepticism.
Vivo Y400 Spotted On BIS, Bluetooth SIG Certification Sites
With its expected release in India coming close, the Vivo Y400 has reportedly also been spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification platforms. The entry identifies the smartphone with the model number V2506, but with few additional details. However, the listing itself signifies an imminent launch.
As per reports, the Vivo Y400 was also spotted on the Google Play Console, suggesting it may be equipped with either the Qualcomm SM4450 or Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It could be paired with 8GB RAM and run on Android 15.
Vivo Y400 Price And Specs
The new reports come on the heels of leaks over the pricing and colour options for the Vivo Y400. Vivo Y400’s price in India could be below Rs 20,000, positioning it as a contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.
The smartphone is expected to sport an Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The phone is expected to be available in Olive Green and Glam White hues.