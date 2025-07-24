Vivo Y400 Coming Soon — Bigger Battery, Improved Protection Likely At Price Below Rs 20,000

The Vivo Y400 is set to be unveiled in August. Ahead of that, details about the battery specifications have surfaced, bringing in some good news.

The Vivo Y400 will reportedly come with a 6,000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging. What this means is it could feature a battery larger than the Vivo Y400 Pro’s, which is equipped with a 5,500mAh cell with 90W wired fast charging.