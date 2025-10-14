Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Prices, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — All You Need To Know
Both devices are driven by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and feature Zeiss-powered cameras.
The Vivo X300 series, comprising the standard Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro, has launched in China. Driven by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, the smartphones feature Zeiss-powered cameras and powerful batteries exceeding 6,000mAh.
Here’s a look at Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro’s prices, specs, and features.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Prices
The starting price of the Vivo X300 in China is CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 54,800) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while 16GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 58,600), 12GB + 512GB at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 62,300), 16GB + 512GB at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 66,100), and 16GB + 1TB at CNY 5,799 (around Rs. 72,300).
The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 66,100) for 12GB + 256GB, CNY 5,999 (about Rs 74,800) for 16GB + 512GB, CNY 6,699 (around Rs 83,500) for 16GB + 1TB, and CNY 8,299 (roughly Rs 1,03,500) for the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition.
Vivo X300 Specs And Features
The Vivo X300 is powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset and runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. It has a 6.31-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo X300 is equipped with a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor, and 50MP periscope telephoto, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera. The Zeiss-powered camera set includes a V3+ post-processing imaging chip and compatibility with Zeiss’ 2.35× telephoto teleconverter.
The Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, weighs 190 gm, and has an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. It comes in Free Blue, Pure Black, Comfortable Purple, and Lucky Colour shades.
Vivo X300 Pro Specs And Features
Under its hood, the Vivo X300 Pro has the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with OriginOS 6. It boasts a bigger 6.78-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
The camera set on the Vivo X300 Pro comprises a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide, and 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It is compatible with Zeiss’ 2.35× telephoto teleconverter and supported by V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips. The smartphone has a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie shooter as well.
The Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a bigger 6,510mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It has an Action Button, a signal amplifier chip, and four Wi-Fi boosters. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and weighs 226 gm. It is available in Wilderness Brown, Free Blue, Simple White, and Pure Black colourways.