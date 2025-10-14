Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Prices, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — All You Need To Know

Under its hood, the Vivo X300 Pro has the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor with OriginOS 6. It boasts a bigger 6.78-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The camera set on the Vivo X300 Pro comprises a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide, and 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS. It is compatible with Zeiss’ 2.35× telephoto teleconverter and supported by V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips. The smartphone has a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie shooter as well.

The Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a bigger 6,510mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It has an Action Button, a signal amplifier chip, and four Wi-Fi boosters. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and weighs 226 gm. It is available in Wilderness Brown, Free Blue, Simple White, and Pure Black colourways.