Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price In India Tipped — Check Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features Too
Vivo is set to launch the X300 series in India on Dec. 2. The lineup will comprise the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both of which were introduced in China earlier. Both phones will feature triple rear cameras tuned by Zeiss, latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, along with an India-exclusive red colour variant.
Here’s a lowdown on Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro’s price in India (expected), specs, and features.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price In India
The base Vivo X300’s price in India is expected to start at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. The higher 16GB + 512GB variant will launch at an introductory discounted price of Rs 80,999, while its official MRP is said to be Rs 89,999, as per latest leaks. The Vivo X300 Pro may be priced at Rs 1,09,999for its solo 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version.
For photography enthusiasts, Vivo is also offering a separate Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, expected to be priced at Rs 20,999. This accessory includes specialised 2.35x teleconverter lenses and activates a dedicated Teleconverter Mode in the camera app to boost zoom performance.
Vivo X300 Specs And Features
Most of the specs in the Indian variants are expected to mirror those of the Chinese models. The standard Vivo X300 runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a compact 6.31-inch 1.5K flat BOE LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
Its camera system includes a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto, complemented by a 50MP selfie camera. The Zeiss partnership brings a V3+ imaging chip and support for a 2.35x telephoto teleconverter.
The phone is backed by a 6,040mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, weighs 190 gm, and carries an IP68 rating.
Vivo X300 Pro Specs And Features
The Vivo X300 Pro shares the same Dimensity 9500 chipset and OriginOS 6 software but steps up with a larger 6.78-inch display at 120Hz, along with the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS, paired with dual imaging chips (V3+ and Vs1) and compatibility with the Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie shooter.
Powering the Pro model is a larger 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It also has an IP68 rating and weighs 226 gm.