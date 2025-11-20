Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price In India Tipped — Check Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features Too

Vivo is set to launch the X300 series in India on Dec. 2. The lineup will comprise the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both of which were introduced in China earlier. Both phones will feature triple rear cameras tuned by Zeiss, latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, along with an India-exclusive red colour variant.

Here’s a lowdown on Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro’s price in India (expected), specs, and features.