Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Camera To Get Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter — Check Other Specs, Features Too

According to recent teasers posted by Vivo on the Weibo platform, and as reported by Gadgets 360, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will come equipped with a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, or teleconverter. This teleconverter, which first appeared with the Vivo X200 Ultra, adjusts the focal length of the 200MP telephoto camera while maintaining high image quality.

The teleconverter will reportedly be available in black and silver colours, matching the aesthetics of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Vivo claims that it will serve as a photography device as well as a stylish accessory. It will support various photography modes, including landscape, portraits, and more.

The Vivo X300 Pro is also tipped to be rated CIPA 5.5 for telephoto image stabilisation, which is an industry-leading rating, while the Vivo X300 is likely to have a CIPA 4.5 rating.