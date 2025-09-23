Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Camera To Get Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter — Check Other Specs, Features Too
The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are set to be revealed in China on Oct. 13. Prior to the official announcement, Vivo has been putting out teasers for the smartphones, giving a closer look at the possible specs for the X300 and X300 Pro.
While information about their chipset, operating system, and display have already been revealed, the latest teaser offers clues about Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro’s camera capabilities, which are expected to be flagship-grade.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro To Get Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter
According to recent teasers posted by Vivo on the Weibo platform, and as reported by Gadgets 360, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will come equipped with a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, or teleconverter. This teleconverter, which first appeared with the Vivo X200 Ultra, adjusts the focal length of the 200MP telephoto camera while maintaining high image quality.
The teleconverter will reportedly be available in black and silver colours, matching the aesthetics of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Vivo claims that it will serve as a photography device as well as a stylish accessory. It will support various photography modes, including landscape, portraits, and more.
The Vivo X300 Pro is also tipped to be rated CIPA 5.5 for telephoto image stabilisation, which is an industry-leading rating, while the Vivo X300 is likely to have a CIPA 4.5 rating.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro: Other Specs And Features
Powering the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will be MediaTek’s recently unveiled Dimensity 9500 processor. The two devices will run on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, right from the start.
The standard Vivo X300 is expected to be the successor to last year’s Vivo X200 Mini and has been confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO BOE display.