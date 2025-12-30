Vivo X300 Ultra May Get Display, Camera Upgrades But Miss A Key Feature
The Vivo X300 Ultra, positioned as the premium imaging flagship in the X300 series, is anticipated to debut in early 2026. The device will likely launch in March in China, with a potential global rollout following shortly after.
Recent leaks from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station provide fresh insights into its display and design, building on earlier rumours around the same. However, a key camera feature introduced in 2024 may now be removed from the X300 Ultra.
Vivo X300 Ultra Display, Design, Camera Features Tipped
According to the tipster, the X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED display supplied by BOE. It is tipped to boast a 2K resolution, narrow bezels on all sides, and a right-angled metal mid-frame for a modern, premium feel. This aligns with prior reports suggesting a shift towards flat panels with adaptive refresh rates (likely up to 120Hz) and high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort.
Design-wise, the rear retains the signature large, prominent circular camera module seen on the Vivo X200 Ultra. However, a notable omission is the dedicated camera shutter button — a feature introduced on the X200 Ultra in 2024.
This button, featuring a blue accent strip and slide gestures for quick controls (mimicking a side-mounted fingerprint sensor), was particularly useful in landscape-mode photography. Reports indicate Vivo opted to drop it due to limited daily utility and the internal space it consumed.
Vivo X300 Ultra: Other Expected Specs
On the specs front, the X300 Ultra is expected to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which should boost device performance and efficiency. A big 7,000mAh battery is rumoured to be housed in the X300 Ultra, and so is an advanced third-generation 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
In the optics department, the X300 Ultra could include a triple rear setup with two 200MP sensors (primary and periscope telephoto) alongside a 50MP ultrawide lens.
Additionally, the global variant (model V2562) has recently cleared EEC certification, strongly suggesting availability in European markets — a first for Vivo’s Ultra lineup.