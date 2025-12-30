Vivo X300 Ultra May Get Display, Camera Upgrades But Miss A Key Feature

According to the tipster, the X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO OLED display supplied by BOE. It is tipped to boast a 2K resolution, narrow bezels on all sides, and a right-angled metal mid-frame for a modern, premium feel. This aligns with prior reports suggesting a shift towards flat panels with adaptive refresh rates (likely up to 120Hz) and high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort.

Design-wise, the rear retains the signature large, prominent circular camera module seen on the Vivo X200 Ultra. However, a notable omission is the dedicated camera shutter button — a feature introduced on the X200 Ultra in 2024.

This button, featuring a blue accent strip and slide gestures for quick controls (mimicking a side-mounted fingerprint sensor), was particularly useful in landscape-mode photography. Reports indicate Vivo opted to drop it due to limited daily utility and the internal space it consumed.