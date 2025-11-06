Vivo X300 Ultra May Debut As World’s First Dual 200MP Camera Phone

Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station claims an upcoming Ultra phone will pack a triple-camera array featuring larger, upgraded sensors, including two 200MP units — a first for smartphones. The device is widely believed to be the Vivo X300 Ultra. The main lens is tipped to use a 35 mm equivalent focal length, ideal for portraits, street shots, and daily use.

For context, the current Vivo X200 Ultra already sports a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The X300 Ultra is expected to swap the primary sensor for a second 200MP sensor while retaining a 200MP telephoto.

If the dual-200MP rumours pan out, the Vivo X300 Ultra could deliver DSLR-like versatility in a pocketable form.

Unlike previous Ultra models that stayed China-exclusive, the X300 Ultra may go global. A handset with model V2562 has reportedly surfaced in the IMEI database, hinting at an international release. In China, the X300 Ultra could launch in Q2 2026.