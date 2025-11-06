Vivo X300 Ultra May Debut As World’s First Dual 200MP Camera Phone
If the dual-200MP rumours pan out, the Vivo X300 Ultra could deliver DSLR-like versatility in a pocketable form.
The Vivo X300 series, comprising the X300 and X300 Pro, recently launched, but it appears there is more to the lineup. A top-tier “Ultra” model is reportedly in the works — expected to be the priciest and most capable yet — and it could arrive with groundbreaking photography hardware in 2026.
In a first for the smartphone world, the Vivo X300 Ultra may debut twin 200MP cameras, as per a recent leak. While many models from Samsung, Vivo, and other brands currently sport a 200MP sensor, this would be the first time a smartphone packs two such sensors.
Dual 200MP Cameras In Vivo X300 Ultra
Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station claims an upcoming Ultra phone will pack a triple-camera array featuring larger, upgraded sensors, including two 200MP units — a first for smartphones. The device is widely believed to be the Vivo X300 Ultra. The main lens is tipped to use a 35 mm equivalent focal length, ideal for portraits, street shots, and daily use.
For context, the current Vivo X200 Ultra already sports a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The X300 Ultra is expected to swap the primary sensor for a second 200MP sensor while retaining a 200MP telephoto.
If the dual-200MP rumours pan out, the Vivo X300 Ultra could deliver DSLR-like versatility in a pocketable form.
Unlike previous Ultra models that stayed China-exclusive, the X300 Ultra may go global. A handset with model V2562 has reportedly surfaced in the IMEI database, hinting at an international release. In China, the X300 Ultra could launch in Q2 2026.
Vivo X300 Ultra Specs, India Launch, And Price (Expected)
Along with high-end camera tech, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset at its heart. It may run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. It is also tipped to feature a 6.8-inch flat 2K OLED display.
While there is no word yet on Vivo X300 Ultra’s launch timeline in India, its pricing will likely top Rs 1 lakh, considering the X200 Pro launched for a starting price of Rs 94,999.