Vivo X200T Camera, Colours Teased Ahead Of India Launch — Check Expected Specs, Price
Vivo is tipped to unveil the X200T in the last week of January.
Vivo has officially teased the Vivo X200T for an upcoming launch in India, with a dedicated microsite now live on Flipkart. This confirms the phone will soon debut in the country and be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform.
The teaser highlights the rear design, featuring a circular camera module co-branded with Zeiss and housing a triple rear camera setup. It also shows the phone in a purple colour option. More details on the launch date and features are expected to be revealed soon.
The Vivo X200T recently appeared on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards certification site with model number V2561, signalling preparations for the India release.
Vivo X200T Expected Launch Timeline
Vivo is tipped to unveil the X200T in the last week of January (likely between Jan. 26–31), based on multiple reliable leaks and reports.
Vivo X200T Specs And Features (Expected)
The Vivo X200T is anticipated to come with the below features, as per recent reports:
Display: 6.67-inch Amoled panel with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Processor And RAM: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and RAM/storage options up to 16GB/1TB.
Operating System: Android 16-based OriginOS (with promises of up to five major Android updates and seven years of security patches).
Cameras: Zeiss-tuned triple 50MP rear setup, including a Sony LYT-702 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, Samsung JN1 periscope telephoto lens, and an LYT-600 ultrawide camera.
Battery And Charging: 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging support.
Other: IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, and colour options including purple/black variants.
Vivo X200T Price In India (Expected)
The Vivo X200T is rumoured to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 in India for the starting model.