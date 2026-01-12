Vivo X200T Camera, Colours Teased Ahead Of India Launch — Check Expected Specs, Price

Vivo has officially teased the Vivo X200T for an upcoming launch in India, with a dedicated microsite now live on Flipkart. This confirms the phone will soon debut in the country and be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform.

The teaser highlights the rear design, featuring a circular camera module co-branded with Zeiss and housing a triple rear camera setup. It also shows the phone in a purple colour option. More details on the launch date and features are expected to be revealed soon.

The Vivo X200T recently appeared on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards certification site with model number V2561, signalling preparations for the India release.