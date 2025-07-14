Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s: Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display, Price Compared
Here’s a look at how Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s face off.
Vivo has introduced its compact flagship model, the X200 FE, in India, featuring a top-tier chipset, a robust battery, and a high-performance camera system. The Vivo X200 FE goes head-to-head with another compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, which was launched in June.
Here’s a look at how Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s face off.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Chipset/OS
The Vivo X200 FE packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which (as good as it is) is edged out by OnePlus 13s’ Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which has faster CPU and GPU speeds.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Display
The Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s come quite close in display, with 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled and 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO screens and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. The X200 FE has better peak brightness of 5,000 nits compared to 1,600 nits in the 13s.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Camera
The Vivo X200 FE’s triple rear camera system powered by Zeiss (50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide with 120-degree field of view) fares slightly better than the OnePlus 13s’ dual camera set, which has a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary and 50MP ultrawide but lacks a dedicated telephoto.
ALSO READ
Vivo X200 FE, Priced At Rs 54,999, With Zeiss Cameras, Massive 6,500mAh Battery, Launched In India
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Slimness And Weight
The X200 FE and OnePlus 13s are almost at par in dimensions and weight: the former measures 7.99 mm in thickness and weighs 186 gm, while the latter has an 8.2mm profile with a weight of 185 gm.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Battery
The Vivo X200 FE boasts a more powerful battery pack, 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging, compared to 5,850mAh with 80W charging support in the OnePlus 13s.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s AI Features
The OnePlus 13s is ahead with its dedicated list of OnePlus AI features, including Plus Mind personal assistant, Voice Subscribe, call assistance, real-time translation, AI searches, AI call summaries, AI notes, OnePlus Mind Space, and camera features. The X200 FE has features such as AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Image Expander but warrants more.
Vivo X200 FE Vs OnePlus 13s Price
The Vivo X200 FE is priced at Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 256GB and Rs 59,999 for 16GB + 512GB, which is slightly higher than OnePlus 13s’ prices of Rs 49,999 for 12GB + 256GB and Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 512GB model. However, the latter lacks a 16GB RAM variant.
Both smartphones have their own USPs, and it boils down to whether you prefer a better camera, battery, advanced chipset, or AI features.