Vivo X200 FE And Samsung Galaxy A56 Comparison: Which Is Better?
X200 FE and Galaxy A56 compared basis their features, specs, and price.
The recently launched Vivo X200 FE is making a buzz with its performance backed by a flagship-grade chipset and a Zeiss-led camera set. While it is a major contender in the lower-cost flagship space, how does it fare against the Samsung Galaxy A56, which has great performance and camera capabilities as well?
Here’s a comparison between the X200 FE and Galaxy A56 basis their features, specs, and price.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Chipset
While the X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the Galaxy A56 has the Exynos 1580 chipset. The former is considered better, offering higher performance in gaming and demanding tasks thanks to its core configuration and higher clock speeds.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Display
The X200 FE has a 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits max brightness. The Galaxy A56 has a noticeably bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits top brightness.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera
The X200 FE has a Zeiss-made 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS, 50MP Zeiss telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide. While the Galaxy A56 misses a telephoto, it has a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera for close-ups. Also, the A56’s standout feature is its low-light photography.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Slimness/Weight
The Galaxy A56 is markedly slimmer than the X200 FE: 7.4 mm vs 7.99 mm. However, it is slightly heavier too: 198 gm vs 186 gm.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Battery
The Vivo X200 FE houses a markedly bigger 6,500mAh battery, as compared to the 5,000mAh cell in the Galaxy A56.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Safety/Protection
The X200 FE is rated IP68 and IP69, while the Galaxy A56 has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. The A56, however, has a better Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass display protection.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 AI Features
Samsung’s AI suite for Galaxy A56, including Circle to Search, Auto Trim, Best Face, Instant Slo-mo, Object Eraser, and more, is superior to the X200 FE’s AI capabilities.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Samsung Galaxy A56 Price
While the Galaxy A56 starts at Rs 41,999 for 8GB + 128GB, it costs Rs 47,999 for 12GB + 256GB. The X200 FE’s price is higher for the same configuration (Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 256GB) and goes to 59,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB.
With its chipset, battery and camera, the Vivo X200 FE is a more powerful device overall, but the Galaxy A56 is competitively priced and leads in display, AI, and slim form.