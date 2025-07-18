Vivo X200 FE And Realme GT 7 Comparison: Which Is Better?
A comparison between the X200 FE and GT 7 basis their features, specs, and price.
When it comes to value, a number of smartphones in the mid-range can give flagships a run for their money. Take, for instance, the recently launched Vivo X200 FE and Realme GT 7, both of which boast flagship-level performance.
But how do they stack up against each other? Here’s a comparison between the Vivo X200 FE and Realme GT 7 basis their features, specs, and price.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Chipset
While the X200 FE packs the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the GT 7 has a newer, more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset with 3nm process, upgraded GPU and better performance, providing a 120fps frame rate for games like BGMI.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Display
The X200 FE is more compact, featuring a 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The GT 7 has a bigger 6.78-inch Amoled display with 6,000 nits top brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Camera
Both phones have a faint difference in optics. The X200 FE comes with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary lens with OIS and 50MP telephoto (both made by Zeiss) plus an 8MP ultrawide and 50MP front camera. The GT 7includes a 50MP more advanced Sony IMX906 sensor, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie shooter.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Thickness/Weight
The X200 FE is sleeker and lighter than the GT 7: 7.99 mm and 186 gm vs 8.3 mm and 206 gm, respectively.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Battery
The GT 7 houses a bigger cell with faster charging (7000mAh, 120W) than the X200 FE (6,500mAh, 90W).
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Safety/Protection
The X200 FE is rated IP68 and IP69, while the GT 7 is rated IP69 for dust and water protection. The former comes with reinforced Gorilla Shield glass, while the latter has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 AI Features
Both phones come with a few AI capabilities. AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Image Expander are among those in the X200 FE, while the GT 7 has features such AI Motion Deblur, AI Eraser 2.0, Live Translation, Landscape+, and Glare Removal.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Realme GT 7 Price
Vivo X200 FE’s price in India starts at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Although Realme GT 7’s price starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model, its equivalent 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 42,999, substantially lesser than the X200 FE.
The Vivo X200 FE has some standout features, including its compact form and a good camera set, but the Realme GT 7 ticks almost all the boxes. With its competitive pricing, it’s definitely more value for money.