Vivo X200 FE And iQOO 13 Comparison: Which Is Better?
Comparison between Vivo X200 FE and iQOO 13 basis their features, specs, and price.
In terms of value, several mid-range smartphones are able to compete with more premium flagship models. Consider, for example, the recently released Vivo X200 FE and iQOO 13, which both offer performance comparable to high-end devices.
But which of the two wins when they face off? Here’s a comparison between the Vivo X200 FE and iQOO 13 basis their features, specs, and price.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Chipset
The iQOO 13 packs the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm chipset (also found in Galaxy S25), which beats the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor in the X200 FE hands down when it comes to performance, speed, and gaming.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Display
The X200 FE is a compact flagship featuring a 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. The iQOO 13 is a bigger phone with a 6.82-inch QHD+ display, higher 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits max brightness, and advanced touch controls.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Camera
The X200 FE features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary lens with OIS, along with 50MP telephoto (both produced by Zeiss), 8MP ultrawide, and 50MP front-facing camera. The iQOO 13 has a powerful camera set as well: 50MP IMX921 primary, 50MP Sony telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie shooter.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Thickness/Weight
The X200 FE is slimmer and lighter (7.99 mm/186 gm) than the iQOO 13 (8.13 mm/213 gm for Legend model and 7.99 mm/207 gm for Alpha model).
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Battery
The iQOO 13 has a 6,150mAh battery with 120W charging, while the X200 FE packs a 6,500mAh cell with 90W charging. However, iQOO 13’s processor offers better battery optimisation.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Safety/Protection
Both X200 FE and iQOO 13 are rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water protection. The iQOO 13 has more advanced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection as against reinforced Gorilla Shield glass on the X200 FE.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 AI Features
The X200 FE comes with a few AI features, including AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Image Expander. However, iQOO 13’s AI suite is better, with features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Super Documents, and Live Cutout, plus it comes with Gemini Assistant, Google’s Circle to Search, and more.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iQOO 13 Price
Vivo X200 FE’s price in India starts at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The iQOO 13 is priced same: Rs 54,999 for 12GB + 256GB and Rs 59,999 for 16GB + 512GB. However, it is now available with offers as well.
With prices at par, the iQOO 13, boasting a more powerful processor, bigger and better display tech, protection, and AI capabilities, definitely edges out the Vivo X200 FE on most fronts.