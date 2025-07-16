Vivo X200 FE And Google Pixel 9a Comparison: Which Scores Higher?
Let’s compare the Vivo X200 FE and Google Pixel 9a basis their specs, features and price.
The Vivo X200 FE is the latest device in the “compact flagship” space. The smartphone features a high-end chipset and remarkable performance, a massive battery, and a Zeiss-led camera set.
But how does it stack up against another camera-centric smartphone with a similar price range: Google Pixel 9a?
Let’s compare the Vivo X200 FE and Google Pixel 9a basis their specs, features and price.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Chipset
Both devices pack powerful chipsets under their hood. While the X200 FE has the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, the Pixel 9a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, both with 4nm process. Performance wise, they’re quite equal.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Display
The X200 FE boasts a 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits peak brightness, while the Pixel 9a has a 6.3-inch Oled display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 nits max brightness.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Camera
The X200 FE features a triple rear camera setup led by Zeiss-made 50MP Sony IMX921 primary lens with OIS, 50MP Zeiss telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide with 120-degree field of view. Even though the Pixel 9a has a dual rear camera (48MP primary/13MP ultrawide), Pixels are photography powerhouses with better software optimisations.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Battery
The X200 FE houses a bigger cell than the Pixel 9a: 6,500mAh (90W charging) vs 5,100mAh (23W charging).
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Safety And Protection
The X200 FE features IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection, plus reinforced Gorilla Shield glass. Not only does the Pixel 9a has an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, its advanced security features include Car Crash Detection, Find My Device, and Theft Protection.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a AI Features
The Pixel 9a comes equipped with powerful AI capabilities, including Gemini Nano and Gemini Live, plus AI integration in camera, photos, and system. In comparison, the X200 FE’s AI capabilities are modest.
Vivo X200 FE Vs Google Pixel 9a Price
The X200 FE price in India starts at Rs 54,999, while the Pixel 9a price starts at Rs 49,999.
Although the Vivo X200 FE comes out better in its battery and display features — especially good for gamers — the Google Pixel 9a definitely holds an edge over the former with its camera, safety and lower pricing.