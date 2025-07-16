Vivo X200 FE And Google Pixel 9a Comparison: Which Scores Higher?

The Vivo X200 FE is the latest device in the “compact flagship” space. The smartphone features a high-end chipset and remarkable performance, a massive battery, and a Zeiss-led camera set.

But how does it stack up against another camera-centric smartphone with a similar price range: Google Pixel 9a?

Let’s compare the Vivo X200 FE and Google Pixel 9a basis their specs, features and price.