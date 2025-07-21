Vivo X200 FE And Apple iPhone 16e Comparison: Which Is Better?

Vivo last week launched the X200 FE, its new smartphone targeting the compact flagship range. The X200 FE features a powerful processor and battery, plus an impressive camera set made by Zeiss.

While the X200 FE goes up against the likes of Realme GT 7 and Samsung Galaxy A56, can it beat Apple’s lower-priced iPhone 16e? Here’s a comparison between the Vivo X200 FE and Apple iPhone 16e basis their features, specs, and price.