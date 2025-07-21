Vivo X200 FE And Apple iPhone 16e Comparison: Which Is Better?
Can the X200 FE beat Apple’s lower-priced iPhone 16e?
Vivo last week launched the X200 FE, its new smartphone targeting the compact flagship range. The X200 FE features a powerful processor and battery, plus an impressive camera set made by Zeiss.
While the X200 FE goes up against the likes of Realme GT 7 and Samsung Galaxy A56, can it beat Apple’s lower-priced iPhone 16e? Here’s a comparison between the Vivo X200 FE and Apple iPhone 16e basis their features, specs, and price.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Chipset
The X200 FE has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, which is quite good in its own right. However, it can’t beat the speed and performance of the flagship-grade 3nm A18 Bionic in the iPhone 16e.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Display
The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness, whereas the X200 FE boasts a bigger 6.31-inch 1.5K Amoled screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Camera
The Vivo X200 FE packs a Zeiss-made 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS and a 50MP Zeiss telephoto, paired with an 8MP ultrawide plus 50MP selfie camera. The iPhone 16e has a slightly modest 48MP Fusion primary camera with integrated 2x telephoto and OIS, along with a 12MP front sensor.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Thickness/Weight
The iPhone 16e is sleeker and lighter than the X200 FE: 7.8mm and 167 gm versus 7.99 mm and 186 gm, respectively.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Battery
The X200 FE boasts a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging as against the 4,005mAh cell in the iPhone 16e.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Safety/Protection
The X200 FE has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection, while the iPhone 16e is rated IP68. The former comes with reinforced Gorilla Shield glass, while the latter has Ceramic Shield front cover.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e AI Features
While the X200 FE has AI capabilities like AI Erase, AI Magic Move, and AI Image Expander, the iPhone 16e packs a more powerful AI suite comprising features like Writing Tools, AI-powered Photos app, Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, and more.
Vivo X200 FE Vs iPhone 16e Price
The iPhone 16e price started at Rs 59,900 on launch, but it is now available on discount, bringing it almost at par with the X200 FE’s starting price of Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant (its 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 59,999).
With a versatile camera set, bigger battery, and stunning display, the X200 FE can definitely go up against the iPhone 16e. However, when it comes to overall performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities, it’s hard to beat the iPhone 16e.