Vivo V70 FCC Certification Shows RAM, Storage; Tipped To Come With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset

The entry on the FCC website (via TheTechOutlook) contains a test report for an upcoming Vivo smartphone with model number V2538 and FCC ID 2AUCYV2538. This model has previously been linked to the Vivo V70.

The FCC certification confirms a configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone may run Android 16, potentially with OriginOS 6 skin. The listing further reveals support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth.

The purported new Vivo V70 also recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform and Geekbench under the same model number V2538, suggesting an upcoming launch. The listing showed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, and will run on Android 16.

The benchmark results on Geekbench further showed 1,235 points in single-core tests and 3,920 points in multi-core tests.

The Vivo V70 is expected to pack upgrades over the V60, which debuted in August, although Vivo might retain the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The Vivo V60 came with a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera setup — 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto with OIS, and an ultrawide — along with a 50MP selfie shooter.

The V60 housed a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support and featured a 6.77-inch Amoled display, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to water and dust.