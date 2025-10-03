Vivo V60e Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — What To Expect On Oct. 7 Launch
The Vivo V60e will feature an advanced camera set, slim design, powerful battery, and a suite of AI features.
Vivo V60e, the latest upper-mid-range smartphone from Vivo’s stable, is set to launch on Oct. 7. The company announced the launch date a few days back, and since then, anticipation for the phone is rising.
The Vivo V60e is confirmed to feature an advanced camera set, slim design, powerful battery, and a suite of AI features.
Here’s a closer look at Vivo V60e’s price in India, camera, battery, and other specs and features.
Vivo V60e Price In India
Vivo V60e’s price in India is expected to start at Rs 28,999 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs 30,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 31,999 in India.
Vivo V60e Specs And Features
The Vivo V60e is confirmed to get a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, 30x zoom, and 85 mm portrait capabilities, along with 8MP wide-angle lens and aura light on the rear. It will be complemented by a 50MP camera on the front. Its AI suite powering photography will include AI Image Expander, AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, AI face fix, and more.
The smartphone will have a slim design with narrow bezels, along with a quad-curved display protected by Diamond Shield Glass. According to the company, the Vivo V60e will be rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water protection. It will operate on Funtouch OS 15, built on Android 15. Vivo has guaranteed three upgrades to the Android operating system and five years of security updates for this device.
The Vivo V60e will house a 6500mAh battery and support 90W fast charging. The smartphone will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colours.