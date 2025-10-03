Vivo V60e Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — What To Expect On Oct. 7 Launch

Vivo V60e, the latest upper-mid-range smartphone from Vivo’s stable, is set to launch on Oct. 7. The company announced the launch date a few days back, and since then, anticipation for the phone is rising.

The Vivo V60e is confirmed to feature an advanced camera set, slim design, powerful battery, and a suite of AI features.

Here’s a closer look at Vivo V60e’s price in India, camera, battery, and other specs and features.