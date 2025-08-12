Vivo V60 To Debut In India Today: Price, Specifications, Features And More
Vivo will launch the V60 in India today, with a Zeiss-branded triple camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery.
Vivo will officially unveil its latest smartphone, the V60, in India today, Aug. 12. The launch event, scheduled at noon, will be streamed across the company’s official social media handles. Positioned as the successor to the V50 introduced earlier this year, the Vivo V60 reportedly arrives with major camera upgrades, a large battery and a mid-to-high tier chipset aimed at photography-led buyers.
Launch Event
The Vivo V60 launch will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s social media handles and its YouTube channel from 12 p.m. onwards. Vivo has steadily teased hardware and software highlights ahead of the event, promising Zeiss-branded imaging, new AI imaging and productivity tools and upgraded core performance.
Expected Price And Availability
Various leaks suggest Vivo could price the V60 between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, which is a modest premium over the V50’s price tag of Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model. Vivo has confirmed three colour options for V60: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlit Blue. The handset is expected to be sold through e-commerce partners, including Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Vivo’s own online store.
Screen And Design
Reports point to a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, likely presented on a curved panel with very slim bezels and a punch-hole selfie cut-out. Early images and teasers indicate a premium glass and metal build consistent with Vivo’s mid-flagship positioning.
Performance And Software
Vivo has confirmed the V60 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which the company says brings CPU and GPU uplifts over previous generations. The phone is expected to run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, promising a mix of system optimisations and AI features to improve photography, battery life and day-to-day productivity.
Camera
The V60’s headline feature is a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system. The setup reportedly includes a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX766) with optical image stabilisation, a second 50MP telephoto module (Sony IMX882) and an unspecified ultra-wide camera. A 50MP front-facing shooter is expected for selfies. Vivo has heavily promoted AI imaging improvements, suggesting capabilities such as better low-light processing, smarter zoom and productivity features meant for content creators.
Battery
Vivo has stated the V60 will carry a 6,500mAh battery, highlighting a focus on endurance. Charging speeds and whether the phone will support wireless charging remain unconfirmed ahead of the launch. Further specifications, such as exact RAM and storage trims, display peak brightness and official camera samples, will be revealed during the launch event.