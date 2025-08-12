Vivo V60 To Debut In India Today: Price, Specifications, Features And More

Various leaks suggest Vivo could price the V60 between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, which is a modest premium over the V50’s price tag of Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model. Vivo has confirmed three colour options for V60: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlit Blue. The handset is expected to be sold through e-commerce partners, including Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Vivo’s own online store.