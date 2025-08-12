Vivo V60 Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Display, Processor — All You Need To Know

The Vivo V60’s standout feature is its camera set powered by Zeiss. It has a 50MP Zeiss OIS main camera, 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with OIS, and a Zeiss ultrawide on the rear, along with a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle selfie shooter at the front. It allows multifocal portraits to be captured, with different focal length options built-in, plus 4K recording in both front and rear cameras.

It comes with AI Hyper Zoom and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0. It also has an AI-driven photography suite with features like AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, and AI Image Expander.

As per Vivo, the V60 is “India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery category,” with a profile of 7.65mm and weight ranging from 192 gm for Mist Gray colour, 200 gm for Auspicious Gold, and 201 gm for Moonlit Blue. It supports 90W charging.

The Vivo V60 features a 6.77-inch Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. It has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It comes with narrow bezels and smooth curves for immersive viewing.

At the heart of the Vivo V60 is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset that offers smooth multitasking and gaming, along with efficiency. It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS.

The Vivo V60 is rated IP68 and IP69 for resistance to water and dust. Other standout features include a large vapour chamber cooling system, dual stereo speakers, and AI SuperLink for enhanced connectivity.