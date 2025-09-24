Vivo V60 Lite 5G Debuts With 6,500mAh Battery, Sony Camera — Check Price, Full Specs, Features
Vivo V60 Lite's optics are headlined by a 50MP primary Sony sensor.
Vivo has officially unveiled its latest mid-range offering, the Vivo V60 Lite 5G, in Taiwan. This new smartphone, part of the company's popular V series, arrives with a focus on powerful performance and long-lasting battery life. It is set to be released in three colour options: Ocean Night Black, Titanium Mist Blue, and Vitality Pink.
Vivo V60 Lite Price
Vivo V60 Lite's price is set at TWD 12,990 (approximately Rs 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and TWD 13,990 (around Rs 41,000) for the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.
Vivo V60 Lite Specs And Features
Vivo V60 Lite Processor, Performance, RAM, Operating System: The Vivo V60 Lite 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, ensuring smooth performance for both daily tasks and gaming. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It also includes support for up to 12GB of virtual, expandable RAM for enhanced multitasking. The device runs on Android 15 with Vivo's custom Funtouch OS 15 on top.
Vivo V60 Lite Display And Design: The smartphone sports a large 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, providing a fluid and immersive viewing experience. With a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio and 387ppi pixel density, the visuals are sharp and vibrant. The phone boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and is claimed to have passed the SGS five-star drop test for superior durability.
Vivo V60 Lite Camera: In the optics department, the Vivo V60 Lite 5G features a versatile dual-camera setup on the rear. It is headlined by a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882) and is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens. For high-quality selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP camera on the front.
Vivo V60 Lite Battery And Connectivity: A standout feature of the Vivo V60 Lite is its big 6,500mAh battery, which supports fast 90W charging. Vivo claims the battery can last for up to 27.5 hours of YouTube playback or a maximum of 14 hours of navigation on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience.