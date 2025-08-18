Vivo V60 And Realme 15 Pro Comparison: Which Is Better?
Let’s compare the mid-range smartphones basis their specs, features, and price.
Vivo launched the V60 last week, with a price tag under Rs 40,000. The Vivo V60 directly competes with another mid-range smartphone, Realme 15 Pro, which was also released just weeks back.
Let’s compare the Vivo V60 and Realme 15 Pro basis their specs, features, and price.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Processor/Performance
Under their hood, both the Vivo V60 and Realme 15 Pro have the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, so their speed, performance, and AnTuTu scores are quite similar. The Vivo V60 comes with a 16GB option too, which makes app switching and multitasking even smoother.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Display
The Vivo V60 features a 6.77-inch Amoled display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach 5,000 nits peak brightness. The Realme 15 Pro sports a 6.8-inch 4D curve+ Amoled screen with better 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits max brightness.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Camera
The Vivo V60 boasts a Zeiss-powered camera set, comprising a 50MP primary OIS camera, 50MP telephoto OIS lens, ultrawide camera, and a 50MP wide-angle front camera, with front and back cameras capable of 4K video recording. The Realme 15 Pro is equipped with triple rear cameras, each featuring a 50MP lens and supporting 4K video recording at 60fps.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Thickness/Weight
Both Vivo V60 and Realme 15 Pro are almost equally thick, 7.65 mm and 7.69 mm, respectively. At 187 gm, the Realme 15 Pro is slightly lighter than Vivo V60, which weighs 192-201 gm.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Battery
The Realme 15 Pro has a bigger battery (7,000mAh) than the Vivo V60 (6,500mAh).
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Safety/Protection
The Vivo V60 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust protection. The Realme 15 Pro has an IP69 rating as well.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro AI Features
Along with AI Hyper Zoom and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, the Vivo V60 has features like AI Magic Move, AI Erase 3.0, and AI Image Expander. The Realme 15 Pro comes with AI camera and photo capabilities, including AI Party Mode, Al MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie.
Vivo V60 Vs Realme 15 Pro Price
Vivo V60 price in India is Rs 36,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 38,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 45,999 for 16GB + 512GB. The Realme 15 Pro is priced at Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs 35,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 38,999 for 12GB + 512GB.
Both the Vivo V60 and Realme 15 Pro are on equal footing in most metrics. While price-conscious buyers won’t mind the Realme 15 Pro, the Vivo V60’s Zeiss-powered imaging will likely be the choice for shutterbugs.