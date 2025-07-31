Vivo T4R, Priced Below Rs 20,000, Launched In India — ‘Slimmest Quad Curved Display’, Sony Camera, More

Chipset: Under its hood, the Vivo T4R has the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor, boasting an octa-core CPU design and a CPU clock speed of 2.6 GHz. The brand claims that the T4R is the fastest Vivo smartphone available for under Rs 20,000, achieving an AnTuTu score exceeding 750,000.

RAM: The Vivo T4R comes with up to 12GB of RAM and an additional 12GB of extended RAM.

Camera: The Vivo T4R comes equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear: a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor featuring OIS and a 2MP Bokeh camera. Additionally, it includes a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. It also has an underwater photography mode.

Display: The Vivo T4R has a 6.77-inch quad-curved HDR 10+ Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate, SGS certification for blue light protection, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

OS: The Vivo T4R runs Funtouch OS, based on Android 15, and comes with two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Safety And Protection: The Vivo T4R is rated IP68 and IP69 for protection against water and dust. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and SGS five-star drop resistance, plus Diamond Shield Glass Protection on the main display.

Battery: The phones packs as 5700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

AI Features: The Vivo T4R brings a suite of AI tools at an affordable price point, including Circle to Search, AI Documents, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, AI Erase 2.0, and Photo Enhance.

Colours: The Vivo T4R in available in two colour choices: Arctic White and Twilight Blue.