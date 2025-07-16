Vivo T4R Price In India, Specs, Features, Slim Profile — What To Expect In Upcoming Launch
The Vivo T4R is set to become the slimmest phone in India with a quad curved display.
Vivo has begun teasing its latest budget smartphone, the T4R. Vivo India and Flipkart websites have put up a listing page for the Vivo T4R, pitching it as a smartphone with “India's slimmest quad curved display”, adding that it is “coming soon”, although the launch date isn’t revealed yet.
While other official details are thin, the reported price of the Vivo T4R recently leaked online, and specs have also been reported. Here’s a look at what to expect with regard to Vivo T4R price in India, specs, and features.
Vivo T4R Price In India
Recently, rumours about the pricing of the Vivo T4R had surfaced online. Vivo T4R price in India could be in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000. This pricing will position the T4R between the Vivo T4x (starting at Rs 13,999) and Vivo T4 (starting at Rs 21,999).
Vivo T4R Design And Display
The promotional banner for the Vivo T4R indicates it is set to become the slimmest phone in India with a quad curved display, as per Counterpoint’s data for the first quarter of 2025. The Vivo T4R will be 7.39mm thick, with curved edges and a relatively flat camera module on the rear.
Vivo T4R Specs And Features
The Vivo T4R is expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
In comparison, the Vivo T4 packs the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 7,300mAh cell with 90W wired fast charging support, 6.77-inch full-HD+ Amoled screen, and dual rear camera configuration with 50MP and 2MP lenses, plus a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The Vivo T4x, in contrast, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, and dual rear cameras — 50MP main and 2MP secondary — paired with an 8MP selfie shooter.