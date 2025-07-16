Vivo T4R Price In India, Specs, Features, Slim Profile — What To Expect In Upcoming Launch

Vivo has begun teasing its latest budget smartphone, the T4R. Vivo India and Flipkart websites have put up a listing page for the Vivo T4R, pitching it as a smartphone with “India's slimmest quad curved display”, adding that it is “coming soon”, although the launch date isn’t revealed yet.

While other official details are thin, the reported price of the Vivo T4R recently leaked online, and specs have also been reported. Here’s a look at what to expect with regard to Vivo T4R price in India, specs, and features.