Vivo T4 Pro Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect At Aug. 26 Launch

The Vivo T4 Pro will feature a quad-curved Amoled screen and a lean profile of 7.53 mm. Vivo has confirmed that the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor under its hood and hold a 6,500mAh battery as well.

The smartphone has a vertically oriented pill-shaped camera module located in the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera island contains two cameras, while an additional camera and a circular Aura Light feature are positioned next to it. Vivo has disclosed that the T4 Pro will have a triple rear camera configuration, including a “flagship-level” 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera that supports 3X zoom.

The promotional banner also gives away its design and colours. The Vivo T4 Pro is shown in two colours, blue and gold, in the promotion.