Vivo T4 Pro Price In India, Specs, Features — What To Expect At Aug. 26 Launch
Vivo has claimed that the smartphone will have a flagship-grade periscope zoom.
Vivo’s latest smartphone offering, the T4 Pro, is arriving soon. The company has confirmed that the T4 Pro will launch at noon on Aug. 26 in India, and Flipkart has already put up a page for the upcoming device. Vivo has claimed that the smartphone will have a flagship-grade periscope zoom and has also shared many of its specs in a media release.
Here are the confirmed and expected specs, features, and price in India for the Vivo T4 Pro.
Vivo T4 Pro Specs And Features
The Vivo T4 Pro will feature a quad-curved Amoled screen and a lean profile of 7.53 mm. Vivo has confirmed that the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor under its hood and hold a 6,500mAh battery as well.
The smartphone has a vertically oriented pill-shaped camera module located in the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera island contains two cameras, while an additional camera and a circular Aura Light feature are positioned next to it. Vivo has disclosed that the T4 Pro will have a triple rear camera configuration, including a “flagship-level” 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera that supports 3X zoom.
The promotional banner also gives away its design and colours. The Vivo T4 Pro is shown in two colours, blue and gold, in the promotion.
Vivo T4 Pro Price In India And Availability
According to the company, Vivo T4 Pro’s price in India will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is now active, indicating that the phone will be available on the e-commerce platform.