Video Of Emirates Air Hostess Trying Apple Vision Pro On Flight Goes Viral; WATCH
Italian digital creator Otto Climan was on an Emirates flight using his Apple Vision Pro goggles when an air hostess expressed her curiousity about the hi-tech headset.
An Emirates air hostess had a firsthand experience of virtual reality when she got an opportunity to try Apple's latest device, the Apple Vision Pro.
Italian digital creator Otto Climan was on an Emirates flight using his Apple Vision Pro goggles when an air hostess expressed her curiosity about the hi-tech headset. Climan has shared a reel of her experience on Instagram, which has since gone viral on the Internet.
"You are the first person I have seen with this," she says, before adding she has only seen people use it on social media platforms. Climan offers it to her, saying she should try it on. Though she initially appears hesitant and declines, she later takes up the offer.
Here's a glimpse of the air hostess' experience:
In the video, one can see the hostess is visibly excited about her experience. When Climan posted the video on his Instagram handle, this is how Emirates reacted to the post:
Source: Instagram
Apple Vision Pro is a virtual reality (VR) device that allows users to consume digital content regardless of whether they are physically present or not. Users can use their voice, hands, and eyes to access the device. The device allows users to respond to messages, browse on Safari, create notes, and watch shows, games, and movies.
The base variant of this device costs around $3,499 (approx. Rs 2,90,000) with 256GB storage, as per several reports.
A few users have shared feedback and complained about motion sickness, headache, and eye strain. However, the device still appears technologically advanced and has popular appeal.