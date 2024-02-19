Video Of Emirates Air Hostess Trying Apple Vision Pro On Flight Goes Viral; WATCH

An Emirates air hostess had a firsthand experience of virtual reality when she got an opportunity to try Apple's latest device, the Apple Vision Pro.

Italian digital creator Otto Climan was on an Emirates flight using his Apple Vision Pro goggles when an air hostess expressed her curiosity about the hi-tech headset. Climan has shared a reel of her experience on Instagram, which has since gone viral on the Internet.

"You are the first person I have seen with this," she says, before adding she has only seen people use it on social media platforms. Climan offers it to her, saying she should try it on. Though she initially appears hesitant and declines, she later takes up the offer.

Here's a glimpse of the air hostess' experience: