GTA 6 Key Expectations: Smarter Cops, Intense Chases, Return Of Six-Star Wanted Level And Other Features
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 on May 26, 2026, it is being speculated that players will be required to make better strategies to get away from the cops, since it will be harder to do so now in comparison with GTA 5.
Rockstar Games is aiming to update the wanted system in GTA 6 with several new additions. Besides making law enforcement smarter, the video game company is including a better crime-detection system in the upcoming game, according to a report by NoobFeed, a video game news website.
Also, there are plans to bring back the six-star wanted level, which many long-time GTA fans must be familiar with. Altogether, these will not only enhance the gameplay experience but will also change the way players deal with cops whenever they commit a crime.
Under the six-star wanted level, which means total chaos, players will have to deal with a full-scale military and police operation, as per the insiders. Also, involved in it will be tactical units, armoured vehicles and air forces. This means you get to take on challenges from all corners once you trigger the six-star wanted level.
The report states that the new wanted system will have "dynamic police response times". This will provide it with a more realistic feel compared to its previous versions.
In GTA 6, a tiered response approach is being employed wherein the gravity of the crime, along with the location, will be considered.
All New AI System
According to NoobFeed, rather than running after the players, police in GTA 6 will try to catch them through strategic responses. This means that police will set up perimeters, coordinate ambushes and even call for backup whenever the situations go out of control. The improvements in AI will apparently impact non-player characters.
The police will further take the help of K9 units, riot shields and tear gas to catch the culprits. For major crimes, there are possibilities of players facing special squads, including NOOSE and FIB agents.
Witness System
Another major twist that players can expect is the rumoured "witness system" from Rockstar Games.
Under this, witnesses will play a crucial role in the survival of players, making it quite similar to Red Dead Redemption 2.
Whenever a regular person catches you breaking the law, they will now be able to inform the police about it, which includes small details like the colour of the car, clothes and more.
For this feature, leaked footage from the game has revealed messages like "no vehicle description" and "full vehicle description".